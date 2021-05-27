Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A rainy Thursday in Central — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Central News Flash
Central News Flash
 4 days ago

(CENTRAL, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Central Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Central:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aDFRpJB00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Snow Showers

    • High 42 °F, low 22 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance snow showers in the day; while scattered rain and snow showers during night

    • High 36 °F, low 23 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered snow showers in the day; while scattered rain and snow showers during night

    • High 42 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 54 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Central News Flash

Central News Flash

Central, AK
0
Followers
23
Post
4
Views
ABOUT

With Central News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Outdoor Activities#Fun Time#Fun Things#Night Time#The Sun#Rain Thursday#Central Thursday#Scattered Rain Showers#Drippy Day#Liftoff#Nws Data#Attractions#Finances#Cloud#Bookkeeping#Grey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Central, AKPosted by
Central News Flash

Weather Forecast For Central

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Central: Sunday, May 30: Isolated snow showers then isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night; Monday, May 31: Scattered Rain Showers; Tuesday, June 1: Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Wednesday, June 2: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Central, AKPosted by
Central News Flash

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Central

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Central: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Isolated rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night;
Central, AKPosted by
Central News Flash

Get weather-ready — Central’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Central: Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then chance rain and snow showers during night;
Central, AKPosted by
Central News Flash

Central’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Central: Friday, May 14: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night; Monday, May 17: Scattered rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Alaska Statektoo.org

Northwest Alaska village of Buckland assessing flood damage as water levels drop

Water levels in the Northwest Alaska village of Buckland have declined after a river ice jam led to major flooding last week. The National Weather Service says the ice jam had cleared by Monday, and water levels had dropped roughly 15 feet. That’s about a three-quarters decrease from the highest flood levels, said local incident commander Raymond Lee Jr.