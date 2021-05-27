A rainy Thursday in Central — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(CENTRAL, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Central Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Central:

Thursday, May 27 Chance Snow Showers High 42 °F, low 22 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance snow showers in the day; while scattered rain and snow showers during night High 36 °F, low 23 °F 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Scattered snow showers in the day; while scattered rain and snow showers during night High 42 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night High 54 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.