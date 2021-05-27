Cancel
Gateway, CO

Gateway Weather Forecast

Gateway News Watch
Gateway News Watch
 4 days ago

GATEWAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aDFRofg00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

