Another cloudy day in Milesville — make the most of it with these activities

(MILESVILLE, SD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Milesville Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Milesville:

Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 44 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 62 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 24 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



