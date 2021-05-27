Cancel
Nara Visa, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Nara Visa

Nara Visa News Alert
Nara Visa News Alert
 4 days ago

NARA VISA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aDFRl1V00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Nara Visa, NM
Nara Visa, NM
Get weather-ready — Nara Visa’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Nara Visa: Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN QUAY COUNTY At 415 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ragland, or 22 miles south of Tucumcari, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quay and Ragland. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Quay, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Quay; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Quay County in east central New Mexico Southeastern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 359 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nara Visa, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nara Visa. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one mile at times. Target Area: Quay County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHWESTERN QUAY COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 400 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montoya, or 14 miles west of Tucumcari, moving east at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tucumcari and Montoya. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 311 and 335. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 92 and 105. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico.
Curry County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry, Harding, Quay, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather occurring in your area, contact the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque at 1.888.386.7637. Target Area: Curry; Harding; Quay; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Central Quay County in east central New Mexico North central Curry County in east central New Mexico * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 447 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Ute Lake State Park to 7 miles east of Ragland, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Logan, San Jon, Grady, Ragland, Ute Lake State Park, Broadview, Wheatland, Forrest and Bard. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 334 and 364. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH