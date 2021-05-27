4-Day Weather Forecast For Nara Visa
NARA VISA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
