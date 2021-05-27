Cancel
Agar, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Agar

Posted by 
Agar Daily
Agar Daily
 4 days ago

AGAR, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aDFRiNK00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then patchy frost during night

    • High 44 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Agar, SD
ABOUT

With Agar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

