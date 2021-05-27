Daily Weather Forecast For Agar
AGAR, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then patchy frost during night
- High 44 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
