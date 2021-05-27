Balfour Daily Weather Forecast
BALFOUR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night
- High 54 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.