Balfour Daily Weather Forecast

BALFOUR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night High 54 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 24 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.