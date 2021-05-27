Balfour Daily Weather Forecast

Cancel
BALFOUR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aDFRbCF00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

