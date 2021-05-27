Cancel
Starbuck, WA

Starbuck Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Starbuck Daily
Starbuck Daily
 4 days ago

STARBUCK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aDFRaJW00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Starbuck Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

