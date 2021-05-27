Starbuck Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STARBUCK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy blowing dust in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.