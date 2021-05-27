Cancel
Duckwater, NV

Duckwater Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Duckwater Voice
Duckwater Voice
 4 days ago

DUCKWATER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aDFRVql00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 48 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Duckwater Voice

Duckwater Voice

Duckwater, NV
ABOUT

With Duckwater Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

