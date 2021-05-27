Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal

The Hill
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOP Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), John Barrasso (Wyo.) and Roy Blunt (Mo.) on Thursday will hold a press conference announcing another infrastructure counteroffer to the White House. The group is expected to present a nearly $1 trillion package, focused on traditional infrastructure and paid for with...

thehill.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Gop#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

11 Republican senators agree to bipartisan infrastructure deal

Washington — Eleven Republican senators said Wednesday that they have agreed to an infrastructure deal crafted by a group of 20 senators from both parties, meaning that the Senate could advance a measure without resorting to the reconciliation process, which would have enabled the bill to pass without any Republican votes, if all the Democrats voted for it.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts new negotiations

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden ended talks with a group of Republican senators on a big infrastructure package on Tuesday and started reaching out to senators from both parties in a new effort toward bipartisan compromise, setting a summer deadline for Congress to pass his top legislative priority. The president...
Congress & Courtsalaturkanews.com

Understanding Joe Manchin’s Voting Rights Compromise

Is Joe Manchin's compromise a bill that Democrats and Progressives should support? David Dayen, Francesca Fiorentini, and Cenk Uygur discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live Check out our petition HERE: https://tyt.com/petitions/forthepeople Read more HERE: https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/558994-mcconnell-shoots-down-manchins-voting-compromise "Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version … all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal." Hosts: Cenk Uygur, Francesca Fiorentini, David Dayen Cast: Cenk Uygur, Francesca Fiorentini, David Dayen *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

This GOP senator is now Enemy No. 1 for Trump

(CNN) — On Friday afternoon, former President Donald Trump made it official: He is actively working to oust Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in next year's Republican primary. Trump threw the weight of his endorsement behind Kelly Tshibaka, a former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner who had announced her challenge to the incumbent back in March.
Congress & CourtsDerrick

Dems set voting bill showdown as GOP rejects Manchin plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is set for a key vote Tuesday on a sweeping rewrite of voting and election law, setting up a dramatic test of Democratic unity on a top priority that Republicans are vowing to block. Democrats appeared to be coalescing Thursday around changes to the bill...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

McCarthy asked about Trump becoming House Speaker

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was asked Friday about the possibility of Trump becoming Speaker of the House if Republicans win control of the chamber in the 2022 midterms. What he's saying: "You know, I've talked to President Trump many times, he tells me he wants to be speaker,...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Trump endorses Murkowski primary opponent Kelly Tshibaka

Former President Donald Trump endorsed the primary opponent to Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Friday, declaring his support for Kelly Tshibaka Alaska's former commissioner of administration. "Lisa Murkowski is bad for Alaska. Her vote to confirm Biden’s Interior Secretary was a vote to kill long sought for, and approved, ANWR, and...