Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal

Is Joe Manchin's compromise a bill that Democrats and Progressives should support? David Dayen, Francesca Fiorentini, and Cenk Uygur discuss on The Young Turks. Read more HERE: https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/558994-mcconnell-shoots-down-manchins-voting-compromise "Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version … all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal." Hosts: Cenk Uygur, Francesca Fiorentini, David Dayen