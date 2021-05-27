Cancel
Burnt Prairie, IL

Thursday set for rain in Burnt Prairie — 3 ways to make the most of it

Burnt Prairie News Flash
Burnt Prairie News Flash
 4 days ago

(BURNT PRAIRIE, IL) Thursday is set to be rainy in Burnt Prairie, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here's the rest of the four-day forecast for Burnt Prairie:

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Burnt Prairie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Burnt Prairie: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, June 2: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Burnt Prairie News Flash

Get weather-ready — Burnt Prairie’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Burnt Prairie: Saturday, May 15: Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Spend The Night Under A Teepee At This Unique Illinois Campground

With plenty of campgrounds to choose from around the Prairie State, there’s nothing quite like Lena KOA Holiday. Surrounded by countryside and with gorgeous flower gardens and grassy areas on the property, it’s an ideal place to take a staycation. Best of all, it has plenty of camping options – including teepees!
Burnt Prairie News Flash

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Burnt Prairie

(BURNT PRAIRIE, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Burnt Prairie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!