Thursday set for rain in Burnt Prairie — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BURNT PRAIRIE, IL) Thursday is set to be rainy in Burnt Prairie, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burnt Prairie:

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 24 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.