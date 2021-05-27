Cancel
White Earth, ND

White Earth Weather Forecast

White Earth Post
White Earth Post
 4 days ago

WHITE EARTH, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dM7Fz_0aDFROuu00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With White Earth Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

