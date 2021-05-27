White Earth Weather Forecast
WHITE EARTH, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
