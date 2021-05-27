4-Day Weather Forecast For Wilmore
WILMORE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- 9 to 17 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance light rain then chance t-storms in the day; while t-storms during night
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.