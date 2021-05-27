Cancel
Wilmore, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wilmore

Wilmore News Watch
 4 days ago

WILMORE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK7q9_0aDFRLGj00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • 9 to 17 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance light rain then chance t-storms in the day; while t-storms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

