A rainy Thursday in Venetie — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(VENETIE, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Venetie Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Venetie:

Thursday, May 27 Scattered rain and snow showers in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night High 51 °F, low 29 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 47 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 54 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.