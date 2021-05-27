Daily Weather Forecast For Drewsey
DREWSEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 40 °F
- 6 to 18 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
