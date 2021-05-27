Cancel
Drewsey, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Drewsey

Drewsey Digest
Drewsey Digest
 4 days ago

DREWSEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aDFRJVH00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 40 °F
    • 6 to 18 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Drewsey Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

