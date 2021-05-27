Cancel
Santa Fe, MO

Weather Forecast For Santa Fe

Santa Fe Dispatch
 4 days ago

SANTA FE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1Fm3_0aDFRFyN00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

