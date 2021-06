A video posted to Reddit this week shows several motorists rushing to save a driver from a burning GMC Yukon after it crashed heavily on a highway near Houston, Texas. The four-minute dash cam clip was posted to the subreddit /r/IdiotsInCars this week with the title “Witnessed a car crash yesterday and other drivers rushed to help remove the driver and passenger from the burning car. Everyone survived the crash.” The clip shows a GMT800-generation GMC Yukon lose control before crashing into the side of a flatbed trailer that was carrying a large number of wood pallets. The heavily damaged Yukon then slides back across the road before coming to rest in the middle lane and catching fire.