Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holy Cross Dispatch

4-Day Weather Forecast For Holy Cross

Posted by 
Holy Cross Dispatch
Holy Cross Dispatch
 4 days ago

HOLY CROSS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJqK9_0aDFRAYk00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 40 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 20 to 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 54 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holy Cross Dispatch

Holy Cross Dispatch

Holy Cross, AK
0
Followers
22
Post
5
Views
ABOUT

With Holy Cross Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Holy Cross#Rain#Scattered Rain Showers#Nws Data#Ak
Related
Posted by
Holy Cross Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Holy Cross’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Holy Cross: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Rain Showers; Friday, May 21: Scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;