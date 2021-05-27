Thursday rain in Eagle: Ideas to make the most of it

(EAGLE, AK) Thursday is set to be rainy in Eagle, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eagle:

Thursday, May 27 Widespread rain and snow showers in the day; while chance snow showers during night High 43 °F, low 27 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Scattered snow showers in the day; while scattered rain and snow showers during night High 37 °F, low 26 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Scattered snow showers then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain and snow showers during night High 44 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Isolated rain and snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night High 54 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.