Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle, AK

Thursday rain in Eagle: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Eagle Updates
Eagle Updates
 4 days ago

(EAGLE, AK) Thursday is set to be rainy in Eagle, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eagle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aDFR67500

  • Thursday, May 27

    Widespread rain and snow showers in the day; while chance snow showers during night

    • High 43 °F, low 27 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered snow showers in the day; while scattered rain and snow showers during night

    • High 37 °F, low 26 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered snow showers then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain and snow showers during night

    • High 44 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Isolated rain and snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 54 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eagle Updates

Eagle Updates

Eagle, AK
0
Followers
23
Post
3
Views
ABOUT

With Eagle Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagle, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Weather Data#Night Time#Ak#Sunbreak#Scattered Rain Showers#Chance Snow Showers#Nws Data#Nearby Hikes#Forums#Planning#Stand Up Paddle Boarding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Eagle, AKPosted by
Eagle Updates

Jump on Eagle’s rainy forecast today

(EAGLE, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Eagle Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Eagle, AKPosted by
Eagle Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(EAGLE, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Eagle Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Eagle, AKPosted by
Eagle Updates

Weather Forecast For Eagle

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eagle: Tuesday, May 25: Isolated rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain and snow showers during night; Thursday, May 27: Chance rain and snow showers in the day; while scattered rain and snow showers during night; Friday, May 28: Scattered rain and snow showers in the day; while chance rain and snow showers during night;
Eagle, AKPosted by
Eagle Updates

Eagle weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eagle: Tuesday, May 18: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then scattered rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Eagle, AKPosted by
Eagle Updates

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Eagle

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eagle: Thursday, May 13: Slight chance snow showers then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Slight chance rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then chance rain and snow showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain and snow showers in the day; while chance rain showers then slight chance snow showers during night;
Eagle, AKPosted by
Eagle Updates

Get weather-ready — Eagle’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eagle: Wednesday, May 12: Widespread rain and snow showers in the day; while chance light snow during night; Thursday, May 13: Slight chance light snow then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Isolated rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then slight chance rain and snow showers during night;
Alaska Statektoo.org

Northwest Alaska village of Buckland assessing flood damage as water levels drop

Water levels in the Northwest Alaska village of Buckland have declined after a river ice jam led to major flooding last week. The National Weather Service says the ice jam had cleared by Monday, and water levels had dropped roughly 15 feet. That’s about a three-quarters decrease from the highest flood levels, said local incident commander Raymond Lee Jr.
Eagle, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Taylor Highway is open to Eagle

The Taylor Highway is now open from the Alaska Highway to the city of Eagle. Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Maintenance and Operations crews started removing snow and ice along the 160-mile road in early March, according to a release from the Department of Transportation. The Taylor Highway...