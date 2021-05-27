Daily Weather Forecast For Stanley

STANLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 62 °F, low 21 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



