Ibapah Daily Weather Forecast
IBAPAH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 46 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 41 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.