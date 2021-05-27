Our 7-Step Skin Care Routine

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Model-actor Laura Harrier has graced screens for films like BlacKkKlansman and captured attention on the Oscars red carpet as well as the cover of magazines. Modeling since the age of 17, the model has spent more than her fair share of time in the makeup chair. But it wasn’t until her late twenties, when she struggled with cystic acne, that she developed a serious skin-care routine. “I think it was hormonal,” she explains. “I was traveling a ton and I was probably stressed. It was really alarming and upsetting…[and] that really forced me to get even more into skincare and do a lot of research and try to figure out how to balance what’s happening on my face.”