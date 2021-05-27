Cancel
Kaltag, AK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kaltag

Kaltag Times
 4 days ago

KALTAG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aDFQoZ300

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 36 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Kaltag Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

