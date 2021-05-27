4-Day Weather Forecast For Kaltag
KALTAG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 36 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.