Timber, OR

Rainy forecast for Timber? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Timber Today
Timber Today
 4 days ago

(TIMBER, OR) Thursday is set to be rainy in Timber, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Timber:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQtI0_0aDFQmnb00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of fog then chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

