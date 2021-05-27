Cancel
Grayling Bulletin

Grayling Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 4 days ago

GRAYLING, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aDFQj9Q00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 54 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

