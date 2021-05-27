Grayling Weather Forecast
GRAYLING, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 54 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
