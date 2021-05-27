Make the most of a cloudy Thursday in Mud Butte with these activities

(MUD BUTTE, SD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Mud Butte Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mud Butte:

Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 44 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 63 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 26 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



