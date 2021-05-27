Cancel
Mud Butte, SD

Make the most of a cloudy Thursday in Mud Butte with these activities

Mud Butte News Beat
 4 days ago

(MUD BUTTE, SD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Mud Butte Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mud Butte:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9wrr_0aDFQUrP00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 44 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

