Opheim Daily Weather Forecast
OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- 9 to 16 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
