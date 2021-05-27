Cancel
Opheim, MT

Opheim Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Opheim Post
Opheim Post
 4 days ago

OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aDFQS5x00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • 9 to 16 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Opheim, MT
ABOUT

With Opheim Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR A STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 120 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Fire Weather Watch for a strong wind and low humidity, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 120. * TIMING...Mainly late Monday. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s. * IMPACTS...New fire starts could spread rapidly and become difficult to contain.
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Daniels, Northern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Daniels; Northern Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Valley and Daniels Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with slushy snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy wet snow will accumulate on power lines and trees.
Phillips County, MTweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Northern Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Northern Phillips, Central and Southeast Phillips and Central and Southern Valley Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with slushy snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy wet snow will accumulate on power lines and trees.