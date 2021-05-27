4-Day Weather Forecast For Volborg

VOLBORG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night High 55 °F, low 40 °F 13 to 17 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance light rain during night High 74 °F, low 44 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.