Volborg, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Volborg

Volborg Updates
Volborg Updates
 4 days ago

VOLBORG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec4d8_0aDFQQKV00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • 13 to 17 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Volborg Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

