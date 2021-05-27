4-Day Weather Forecast For Volborg
VOLBORG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- 13 to 17 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance light rain during night
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.