The major indexes opened comfortably higher on the first trading day of June, but the latest factory data took some wind out of the bulls' sails in intraday action. "The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing purchasing managers index rose 0.5 point, to 61.2, in May, reflecting a strengthening of new orders," says Jonathan Millar, deputy chief U.S. economist at Barclays Investment Bank. "Even so, May's report shows a widespread effect from supply bottlenecks, as manufacturers struggle to boost production to keep pace with orders."