Strength Seen in Owens & Minor (OMI): Can Its 36.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

The gold and silver markets start Wednesday under moderate pressure, with strength in the dollar likely providing the brunt of the weakness. On the other hand, the markets overnight saw a slight uptick in US Treasury yields and a significant decline in Perth mint gold sales in a possible sign that pricing near $1900 might be discouraging retail demand. European producer prices came with a gain of 1%, which should provide inflationary support to the precious metal markets. Energy and grain prices remained very strong overnight, adding to the interest in inflation-sensitive instruments. Outside market forces continue to signal the chance for inflation, while other scheduled price readings like ISM manufacturing prices paid and the PCE last week continue to register their own form of inflation. While gold ETF holdings increased by 179,811 ounces yesterday, silver holdings were reduced by 131,938 ounces. The gold contract showed the largest monthly gain since July 2020 in May, with the brunt of that strength tied to a 300-point slide in the Dollar Index. This afternoon will bring the US Federal Reserve Beige Book, which should yield some indication of the Fed's stance with respect to tapering. The latest COT report showed a net increase of 19,000 contracts in the spec and fund net long, but the gold market is not yet overbought relative to the last 16 months. Silver showed significant divergence with gold yesterday, especially during the initial gains in gold prices in the morning. Silver showed significant volatility with prices retrenching by nearly $1.06 from the early Monday high to this morning's low in a fashion that suggests a possible blowoff top. Adjusted into the high yesterday, the spec and fund net long in silver might have registered the largest February 2020, and that could feed stop loss selling today.