Dusty Wright “Tree Of Life” – Listen to the rumbling rock
We featured Dusty Wright a few weeks ago with his cover of a song from The Dead, and here he is again with a song about Life. The ‘Tree of Life‘ is on one part an ecological plea for us naked apes to stop ruining the planet, and on the other hand about the cycle of growth, death and rebirth that is the constant for all living things. Including naked apes. It was featured at Poetry Electric: “Climate Change” at La Mama Theatre, NYC on April 26th, and is one of 8 new songs destined for Dusty’s new album ‘LONELYVILLE’ to be released in late summer 2021.americana-uk.com