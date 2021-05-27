Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, AR

Thursday rain in Tupelo meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Tupelo Dispatch
Tupelo Dispatch
 4 days ago

(TUPELO, AR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Tupelo Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tupelo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aDFQ2TY00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tupelo Dispatch

Tupelo Dispatch

Tupelo, AR
6
Followers
49
Post
102
Views
ABOUT

With Tupelo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tupelo, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Thunderstorms#Night Time#Fun Time#Fun Things#Outdoor Activities#Ar#Tupelo Thursday#Rain#The Sun#Attractions#Drippy Day#Grey#Nws Data#Liftoff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Point Baker, AKPosted by
Point Baker Post

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(POINT BAKER, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Point Baker Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Pound, WIPosted by
Pound Updates

Rainy forecast for Pound? Jump on it!

(POUND, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Pound Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.