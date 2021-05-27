Thursday rain in Tupelo meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(TUPELO, AR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Tupelo Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tupelo:

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 89 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 79 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.