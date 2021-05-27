Karval Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KARVAL, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
