Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Karval, CO

Karval Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Karval Voice
Karval Voice
 4 days ago

KARVAL, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuiUc_0aDFPyBI00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Karval Voice

Karval Voice

Karval, CO
0
Followers
35
Post
23
Views
ABOUT

With Karval Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Karval, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Patchy Fog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Karval, COPosted by
Karval Voice

Get weather-ready — Karval’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Karval: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Karval, COPosted by
Karval Voice

Your 4-day outlook for Karval weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Karval: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Lincoln County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 504 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Boyero, or 32 miles southeast of Limon, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Lincoln County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Lincoln County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 435 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Forder, or 40 miles south of Limon, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. Locations impacted include Karval. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Lincoln County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 522 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Karval and Forder. This includes the following streams and drainages Horse Creek, Rush Creek, North Fork Mustang Creek, Adobe Creek, Steels Fork, Big Sandy Creek, Cramer Creek, South Rush Creek, Little Horse Creek and Pond Creek.
Lincoln County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 358 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles east of Punkin Center, or 31 miles south of Limon, moving northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. Locations impacted include Punkin Center.
Lincoln County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: This Tornado Warning replaces the Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the same area. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 450 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles west of Wild Horse Point, or 41 miles north of North La Junta, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Wild Horse Point. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.25IN
Karval, COPosted by
Karval Voice

Wednesday sun alert in Karval — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(KARVAL, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Karval. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Douglas County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 14:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN ELBERT AND CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 228 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Ramah, or 28 miles west of Limon, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Limon, Simla, Agate and Matheson.