Allakaket Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Allakaket Digest
Allakaket Digest
 4 days ago

ALLAKAKET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aDFPvX700

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 48 °F, low 30 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Allakaket Digest

Allakaket Digest

Allakaket, AK
ABOUT

With Allakaket Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Allakaket, AKPosted by
Allakaket Digest

Allakaket is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(ALLAKAKET, AK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Allakaket. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Allakaket, AKPosted by
Allakaket Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Allakaket

(ALLAKAKET, AK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Allakaket. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.