Allakaket Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ALLAKAKET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 56 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 48 °F, low 30 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night High 61 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



