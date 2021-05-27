Allakaket Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALLAKAKET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 48 °F, low 30 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
