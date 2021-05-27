3 Strong Stocks To Buy Post-Earnings

Media and entertainment giant The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) stock was recently punished on its recent Q2 2021 earnings release. The perceived slowdown of Disney+ member growth, coupled with lower ARPUs and losses from its Disney Parks and Experiences segment resulted in bearish sentiment. However, investors are ignoring the post-pandemic reopenings taking shape with the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. The Phase IV rollout of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is underway as theaters are reopening for the summer blockbuster season to resume. Disney parks are opening again as CDC lifts mask-wearing and COVID restrictions in the U.S. The bar has been set low moving forward as the weakest segment should recover with the pent-up demand for Disney Parks and Experiences as the return to normal gets well underway. Prudent investors seeking exposure in the rebound can watch for opportunistic pullback levels on Disney shares to scale into a position.