Reigning Sound “A Little More Time with Reigning Sound”

By Kimberly Bright
americana-uk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCartwright returns to Memphis for this collection of minimalist garage rock, pop, and country-tinged soul. is the band’s seventh album and newest since 2014’s ‘Shattered.’ With the help of producer Scott Bomar and original Reigning Sound Memphis lineup of Jeremy Scott (bass), Greg Roberson (drums), and Alex Greene (keyboards), frontman Gary Cartwright reaches back to their classic garage band roots with first-generation rockabilly, R&B, and country flourishes.

