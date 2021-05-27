Cancel
Trail City, SD

Trail City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Trail City Digest
 4 days ago

TRAIL CITY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 44 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

Trail City, SD
