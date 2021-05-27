Trail City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TRAIL CITY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost during night
- High 44 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.