Please Enable JavaScript

By Ben White
vendingmarketwatch.com
 14 days ago

www.vendingmarketwatch.com
#Javascript#Security Service#Javascript#Coca Cola#Crane Co#Coffee Services#Executive Forum#Online Attacks
SoftwareVentureBeat

Facebook proposes NetHack as a grand challenge in AI research

Facebook today proposed NetHack as a grand challenge for AI research, for which the company is launching a competition at the NeurIPS 2021 AI conference in Sydney, Australia. It’s Facebook’s assertion that NetHack, an ’80s video game with simple visuals that’s considered among the hardest in the world, can enable data scientists to benchmark state-of-the-art AI methods in a complex environment without the need to run experiments on a powerful computer.
EconomyWFMZ-TV Online

What the Tech? What is ransomware?

What is ransomware? I'm sure you've heard the phrase or word many times over the past few months. Last month, the Colonial Pipeline was hit by ransomware that disrupted fuel supplies for over a week. More recently, JBS, a meat processor, reported their networks had been taken over by hackers and held for ransom.
Public Safetyknowtechie.com

Worried about ransomware? Try this trick that ‘Russian hackers hate’

It seems the news is full of stories about ransomware, and companies paying multimillion-dollar unlock fees in cryptocurrency these days. While you might not think your personal computer is a target, the fact is that anyone could be a target, since the tools used in ransomware attacks can be bought by anyone who wants to search for them.
Technologyqualys.com

DarkSide Ransomware

DarkSide ransomware is a relatively new ransomware strain that threat actors have been using to target multiple large, high-revenue organizations resulting in the encryption and theft of sensitive data and threats to make it publicly available if the ransom demand is not paid. Because of its potential impact, we detail here the mechanisms used by the ransomware so that security teams can better assess their risk. We also recommend best practices to reduce the risk of a successful attack.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Trustworthy AI for Your Customer Dialogs – Verified Chatbots for Deutsche Telekom’s Business Customers

-Unbiased artificial intelligence (AI) -Verified in accordance with BSI’s catalog for trustworthy AI (AIC4) Artificial intelligence is moving into ever more areas of our everyday lives. Deutsche Telekom and its technology partner Cognigy offers an AI-based solution for customer contact management to business customers. Smart voice and chatbots automate customer contact management to the greatest possible extent. The company is one of the first to have its solution verified in accordance with the BSI’s criteria catalog for trustworthy AI (AIC4).
Technologyprogramminginsider.com

Social Engineering: Attack Techniques and Prevention

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Social engineering is when a perpetrator employs the art of deception to manipulate a person to divulge privileged information unsuspectingly. Social engineering could also refer to the techniques used to initiate a process that leads to the attacker gaining access to a company’s critical resources.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Chinese cyberespionage campaign uses new backdoor. Necro bot gains new abilities. More TeamTNT activity. | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Chinese cyberespionage campaign uses new backdoor. Necro bot gains new abilities. Google ads abused to deliver malware. Chinese cyberespionage campaign uses new backdoor. Check Point is tracking a Chinese cyberespionage campaign targeting a Southeast Asian government with a newly observed Windows backdoor. The campaign has been running for more than three years, and uses spearphishing documents created with the RoyalRoad RTF builder. The researchers note, “Searching for files similar to the final backdoor in the wild, we encountered a set of files that were submitted to VirusTotal in 2018. The files were named by the author as MClient and appear to be part of a project internally called SharpM, according to their PDB paths. Compilation timestamps also show a similar timeframe between July 2017 and June 2018, and upon examination of the files, they were found to be older test versions of our VictoryDll backdoor and its loaders chain.”
ComputersGovLoop

Strengthen Application Login Security With Analytics

Users need to be able to access all the applications they require on agency networks. It’s security’s job to make sure the right people are logging on. While security staff is tasked with keeping these applications safe, it can’t be at the expense of accessibility. An easy login experience for users is essential for productivity.
Technologycybersecdn.com

Happy First Birthday, NIST Privacy Framework!

Grab a cupcake or several—no judgment—and join us in celebrating the first birthday of the NIST Privacy Framework! Here at NIST, we feel like proud parents supporting the framework’s implementation over the past year, listening to all the amazing things stakeholders have to say, and learning from the organizations who are already using it. We have lots of “gifts” for you, our stakeholders, so read on to learn all about them!
Internetsecurityboulevard.com

Social Media Regulation: The Line Between Privacy and Protection

The debate over how much responsibility social media companies should have when it comes to regulating or policing what users post continues, particularly in the past year or so. Big tech has faced no shortage of criticism over its failure to curb the proliferation of pandemic misinformation, not to mention accusations that social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter fostered and galvanized an online movement that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.
Public Healthmakeuseof.com

Is Bill Gates Trying to Chip You With COVID-19 Vaccines?

Vaccines are a hot topic – especially considering the events of the COVID-19 pandemic. While researchers worked hard to develop effective vaccines to combat the virus, many are reluctant to receive it. It is easy to see why some people have reservations about getting their vaccinations when you dive into the controversies surrounding it.
Labor IssuesCNBC

U.S. to issue Covid-19 rule for healthcare workers on Thursday

The guidance will apply to the treatment of workers who have not received Covid-19 vaccines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will also release non-binding guidance on how other businesses can protect workers, Walsh told a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Education and Labor Committee. The U.S. workplace...
WashingtonExaminer

Study shows hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments increased coronavirus survival rate by almost three times

A new study shows that the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump increased the survival rate of severely ill coronavirus patients. The observational study, published by medRxiv, found that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, along with zinc, could increase the coronavirus survival rate by as much as nearly 200% if distributed at higher doses to ventilated patients with a severe version of the illness.
HealthComputer Weekly

The jobseekers turning to cyber crime in the pandemic

In this week’s Computer Weekly, security researchers say people left unemployed by the pandemic are turning to cyber crime – we find out why. We examine the confluence of distributed cloud and edge computing technologies. And controversial uses of facial recognition technology come under further scrutiny. Read the issue now.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Malwareybtes Privacy VPN for Mac review | #macos | #macsecurity

Malwarebytes Privacy VPN does a good job, the price is right, and it comes from a respected name in security based in the U.S. Which company can you trust? That is the essential question when it comes to VPN services. Some critics would say you can’t trust any of them, but that’s an easy answer that is almost certainly false. One approach is to trust a larger, well known company in the security space. That way if there any issues it’s easier to hold the company accountable (since you know where they are).
Internetcybersecdn.com

Facebook Exploit – Cybersecurity Advisory

April 2021: CyberHoot received notification of a hacking forum publishing the stolen phone numbers and personal data of 533 million Facebook users. The data was initially part of a breach back in 2019 and has now been made available online to anyone seeking to research people, potentially to target and attack someone, for free.
Businessearthisland.org

Coca-Cola Sued for False Advertising Over Sustainability Claims

In a complaint filed against the company on Friday, Earth Island Institute, which publishes the Journal, alleges that Coca-Cola’s sustainability-focused statements amounts to greenwashing, or in legal terms, false and deceptive advertising. It points out that despite heavy marketing of its so-called green image, the company is the number one plastic waste generator in the world. Coca-Cola has also been named the number one corporate polluter for three years in a row by the nonprofit Break Free from Plastic’s Global Cleanup and Brand Audit report, which assesses plastic waste collected across dozens of countries.
Surry County, NCgreensboro.com

Our Opinion: Pepsi-Cola anyone? Surry cancels Coke

Beautiful Surry County to our north is a great destination for a daytrip or a weekend getaway. Mount Airy is pleasant and home-townish with some interesting artifacts for fans of the classic and beloved “Andy Griffith Show.”. Along with Yadkin County, Surry plays host to Pilot Mountain State Park, one...
InternetVentureBeat

Video chat apps tout ‘inclusive’ AI features

(Reuters) — Video conferencing services have for years boasted that their technology is “intuitive” to use or “integrated” to function with other tools, but now vendors such as Google and Cisco can hardly go a blog post without trumpeting a different attribute: “inclusive.”. The latest buzzword, and the product development...
Softwaregeorgetowner.com

Tech Tip: Beware Social Engineering Tricks

Were you never told not to volunteer personal information?. Finding out your personal information is big business. Known as “social engineering,” it’s the art of manipulating people online so they give up confidential information that’s valuable in discovering passwords. It turns out to be much easier to exploit people’s natural inclinations to trust others than it is to find ways to hack directly into software.