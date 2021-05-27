Cancel
Minto, AK

Weather Forecast For Minto

MINTO, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aDFPUtc00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 31 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated snow showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 33 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered rain and snow showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

