Weather Forecast For Minto
MINTO, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 31 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated snow showers during night
- High 52 °F, low 33 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Scattered rain and snow showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.