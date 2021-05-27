Morse is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!
(MORSE, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morse:
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.