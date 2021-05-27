Weather Forecast For Arvada
ARVADA, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 44 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.