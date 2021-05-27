Cancel
Coffman Cove, AK

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
 4 days ago

(COFFMAN COVE, AK) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coffman Cove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aDFPGmg00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Light Rain

    • High 55 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance light rain then cloudy in the day; while cloudy then light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

