Desert Center, CA

Weather Forecast For Desert Center

Desert Center News Beat
Desert Center News Beat
 4 days ago

DESERT CENTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aDFPFtx00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Desert Center News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

