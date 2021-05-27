Weather Forecast For Midkiff
MIDKIFF, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
