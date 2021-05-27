Weather Forecast For Midkiff

MIDKIFF, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 91 °F, low 68 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 64 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.