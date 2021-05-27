Cancel
Midkiff, TX

Weather Forecast For Midkiff

Midkiff Digest
Midkiff Digest
 4 days ago

MIDKIFF, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aDFPBN300

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Midkiff, TX
ABOUT

With Midkiff Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

