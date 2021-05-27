Commercial Burglary Investigation: 1100 Block of West Mercury Boulevard
The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in connection with a commercial burglary that occurred on May 26, 2021. At approximately 7:05 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a commercial burglary at Pomoco Nissan in the 1100 block of West Mercury Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers observed a broken bay door on the north side of the building.hamptonvapolice.org