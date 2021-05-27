Commercial Burglary Investigation: 1100 Block of West Mercury Boulevard

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating an incident in which two people were stabbed and killed late Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported shortly before 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of Shell Road, in the Wythe section of the city. Police dispatchers said one person a 66-year-old man - was pronounced dead on the scene and the other - a 19-year-old man - was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 19-year-old died at the hospital.