Rodeo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RODEO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 56 °F
- 6 to 16 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 57 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 96 °F, low 57 °F
- 8 to 17 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- 9 to 17 mph wind
