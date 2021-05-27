Cancel
Rodeo, NM

Rodeo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Rodeo News Beat
 4 days ago

RODEO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aDFP3OU00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 56 °F
    • 6 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 57 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 57 °F
    • 8 to 17 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 58 °F
    • 9 to 17 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Rodeo News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

