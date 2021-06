The Colorado Avalanche won the President’s Trophy, which is an amazing achievement. But the St. Louis Blues could still pull off an upset in the first-round series. The Blues are the underdogs in this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. They were also the underdogs in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. I’m pretty sure no one saw their deep postseason run coming, not even the biggest Blues fans out there. They were in last place to start 2019, but ended up going on an 11-game winning streak and becoming the seventh team in NHL history to make the playoffs after being placed last on January 1st. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington played a huge role in the team’s turnaround from cellar-dwellers to world champions.