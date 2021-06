Over the past week, Tioga County, N.Y. has seen a decline in the number of new COVID cases with an increase of 26 new positive cases reported by the Department of Health between May 22 and May 27, 2021; bringing the total number of confirmed COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic last March to 3,844. Active cases handled by the Department of Health as of Thursday, May 27, were 49, and to date, Tioga County has lost 78 of its residents to COVID-19.