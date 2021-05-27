Cancel
Ashby, NE

Ashby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Ashby Times
Ashby Times
 4 days ago

ASHBY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aDFOwJD00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ashby Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Jump on Ashby’s cloudy forecast today

(ASHBY, NE.) Sunday is set to be cloudy in Ashby, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Get weather-ready — Ashby’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ashby: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Ashby’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ashby: Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Flood Advisory issued for Cherry, Grant, Hooker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cherry; Grant; Hooker The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Northern Grant County in west central Nebraska Northern Hooker County in west central Nebraska * Until 615 AM MDT /715 AM CDT/. * At 316 AM MDT /416 AM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms near Hyannis. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mullen, Hyannis, Whitman, Ashby, Weir, Hire, Carr Lake, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River, Hecla, Duluth, Sevenmile Hill, Marsh Flat, Mother Lake and Highway 97 crossing Big Creek. Additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Grant; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR WESTERN GRANT AND SOUTHEASTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 308 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Ashby, or 30 miles northwest of Arthur, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hyannis, Ashby, Finnegan Lake, Dominick Lake, Swede Lake and Bingham. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 125 and 147. Highway 61 between mile markers 146 and 148, and between mile markers 156 and 163. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Grant SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ARTHUR SOUTHWESTERN GRANT AND NORTHEASTERN GARDEN COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 327 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Ashby, or 22 miles northwest of Arthur, moving southeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Arthur, Haythorn Lake, Jensen Lake, Green Lake, Lena, Sand Puddin Lake, Swede Lake, Velma, Spring Valley Lake and Bourquim Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 121 and 150. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 167.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Garden, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Arthur; Garden; Grant The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Arthur County in west central Nebraska Southwestern Grant County in west central Nebraska East central Garden County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 353 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles west of Arthur, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arthur, Velma, Haythorn Lake, Jensen Lake, Bourquim Hill and McKeag. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 110 and 133. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 177. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH