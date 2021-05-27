Ashby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ASHBY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
