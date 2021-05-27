Cancel
Baker, NV

Weather Forecast For Baker

Posted by 
Baker Post
Baker Post
 4 days ago

BAKER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aDFOvQU00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baker, NV
ABOUT

With Baker Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

