Watton Daily Weather Forecast
WATTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly Cloudy
- High 46 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night
- High 57 °F, low 25 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
