Watton, MI

Watton Daily Weather Forecast

Watton News Flash
Watton News Flash
 4 days ago

WATTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aDFOnbu00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 46 °F, low 29 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 57 °F, low 25 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Watton News Flash

Watton News Flash

Watton, MI
With Watton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Watton, MI
